Guernsey waste charges to rise in 2021
- Published
An attempt to cut a planned rise in Guernsey's household waste disposal charges has failed.
The increase from 1 January 2021 includes a £5 rise in the annual charge to £90 and rises for "pay as you throw" stickers.
The cost of 90-litre black bag sticker will rise by 20p to £2.70, with a 10p increase to £1.50 for a 50-litre sticker.
States members voted 33-3 against the move with one abstention.
It means the cost for household rubbish disposal in an average weekly household has been estimated to rise by 20p to £4.60.
Disposal is paid for by the annual charge and by islanders purchasing and attaching a sticker to each black bin bag.
In 2019, 73% of Guernsey's household waste was recycled, up from half in 2017 and already ahead of the target of 70% set for 2030.
The commercial waste charge will increase from £240 per tonne to £246.