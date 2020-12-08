Guernsey abuse refuge demand sees push for bigger shelter
Guernsey's refuge for abuse victims is looking to expand to meet increased calls for help.
Domestic abuse charity Safer said the refuge has five bedrooms for clients, including two family rooms.
It said increased demand during the Covid pandemic and lockdown had seen it full at times.
Chairwoman Fiona Naftel said for those seeking help there were no other options available as "we're an island, there's nowhere else for people to go".
The refuge provides emergency accommodation for women and their children and also provides an outreach service to support victims.
Mrs Naftel said: "This is somewhere they can come when they are in crisis, when they need to escape, when they need to feel safe; so it's vital.
"We are fairly limited in terms of this refuge - it's lovely, but it's small; and we're looking to secure a new refuge, which will be bigger, have more space and we will be able to accommodate men within the refuge too.
"At the moment, we can find accommodation for men, but not in this space."