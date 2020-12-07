Sark election: Chief Pleas' seats left vacant
Six people have been appointed conseillers in Sark's Chief Pleas after fewer people stood for election than the number of seats available.
The island elects nine of its 18 unpaid politicians every two years with each serving a four-year term.
Recent elections have struggled to reach the numbers needed for a contested election.
The last election in 2018 was contested but before that the previous time a vote was held was a 2013 by-election.
It means Chief Pleas will be asked to set a new date for a further election in the hope of filling the three vacant seats.
The successful candidates are:
- Edric Baker
- Tony Le Lievre
- Frank Makepeace
- Fern Turner
- Paul Williams
- Sandra Williams