WW2 bomb in Guernsey detonated by Royal Navy divers
An unexploded World War Two bomb has been detonated by a team of Royal Navy scuba divers in the sea off Guernsey.
The device was discovered on Tuesday by recreational divers on a routine dive near the island's harbour.
It contained about 100kg of explosives and is believed to be of American origin, Guernsey's harbour master Captain David Barker said.
The controlled explosion took place off the Queen Elizabeth II Pier in St Peter Port at about 12:05 GMT.
The Royal Navy explosive ordnance disposal team arrived in the island on Saturday and assessed the device on Sunday.
A 200m (660ft) exclusion zone for marine traffic was in place around the bomb before detonation.
It is thought the device has been undisturbed on the seabed for more than 75 years.
Captain Barker said the bomb was likely to be a depth charge of American origin.
He said disposal of such a large bomb like this was a "job for the specialists".
Captain Barker explained: "Not only are they highly qualified divers, but they are also explosive ordinance disposal technicians.
"Doing that underwater is even more difficult than doing it on land."
He added the navy specialists had decided to dispose of the device at low tide to prevent the shockwave created by the detonation from hitting the nearby breakwater.
Captain Barker said even 75 years on it is likely there are more explosives in Guernsey's waters that could be uncovered by tides.