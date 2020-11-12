Guernsey WW2 ordnance found off east coast
Vessels will be unable to leave Guernsey's QE2 marina after the discovery of what is believed to be a World War Two explosive.
A team of divers found it during a routine dive near the Reffee Buoy.
A 200m (660ft) exclusion zone put in place covers the entrance of the nearby marina.
The zone will be in place until divers from the Royal Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team are able to move the device for safe disposal.
They are expected to visit the island in the coming days.
Guernsey's harbour master Captain David Barker said: "Unfortunately, those who wish to enter and leave the QE2 marina will be inconvenienced for a short time until the device has been removed.
"Thankfully, the discovery was made during a quiet time of year for pleasure vessel traffic, however, public safety must be our first concern.
"Any anchoring and underwater activities are strictly prohibited in the exclusion zone and mariners are to only enter this area to avoid immediate danger."
It is believed the device has remained on the seabed undisturbed for more than 75 years.
Guernsey Coastguard said the zone should not impact any commercial traffic visiting the harbours of St Peter Port or St Sampson's.