Guernsey WW2 anti-tank wall repairs 'considerably' exceed cost proposals
- Published
Repairs to a World War Two anti-tank wall in Guernsey will cost "considerably" more than originally proposed, the States of Guernsey said.
Work on the L'Ancresse wall became required after deputies approved a requete, a delaying motion, in April postponing plans to remove a section.
Work on heavily damaged parts of the German defence wall began this week.
They were needed to "reduce the risk of failure in the immediate future", the States confirmed.
The original proposals, which were agreed by the States in 2017, would have cost about £1m to remove a 130m (427ft) section of the wall and installed groynes on the beach to restore natural sand dune barriers.
The requete said the cost of 10 years of maintenance instead would be about £200,000.
However, the States said the proposals contained an incorrect assessment of the scale of repairs needed and therefore the overall cost of the project.
A spokeswoman said: "As a result of that miscalculation, the cost of the works required to maintain the wall over the next 10 years are considerably in excess of the amount outlined in the requete."
Discussion on how to fund the extra repairs will are ongoing between the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure (E&I), which is in charge of the project, and the Committee for Policy and Resources (P&R).
The new president of P&R, Deputy Peter Febrache, was one of the signatories to the requete, alongside the new heads of four other senior States committees.
The most urgent works are currently being funded through reprioritisation of E&I's budget, the States added.
The BBC has asked the government to confirm the exact additional cost and repairs needed on the wall.