Largest ever plane landed at Guernsey Airport by Royal Air Force
- Published
The largest aicraft ever to touch down at Guernsey airport has landed.
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster is the biggest in terms of weight, size and wingspan to land on the island, Guernsey Airport confirmed.
It landed in Guernsey and Jersey on Wednesday as part of routine training, which offers "different airspace and challenges" for pilots, the RAF said.
The transport aircraft can lift more than 100,000 lb (45,000 kg) of freight more than 5,200 miles (8,400 km).
It can take off and land on small airfields like Guernsey Airport, being designed to approach runways at a steep angle at relatively slow speeds.
An RAF spokesman said the training would help "ensure RAF crews can operate anywhere across the globe".
He added: "There are also many less civilian aircraft flying at the moment so the availability of civil airfields for our training is much greater than normal."
The plane is based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire as part of 99 Squadron, which operated bombers between 1917 and 1945.
The squadron was then converted to specialise in transport and freight.