Covid-19 rumours 'risk creating panic'
- Published
People spreading rumours online about a coronavirus outbreak in Guernsey have risked creating unnecessary panic, the deputy chief minister has said.
Seven people recently tested positive for the virus, all of whom were linked to a case discovered on Monday.
Officials said the cluster had been contained and there were no plans for any increase in Covid-19 restrictions.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby said the government would keep people informed of any developments "warts and all".
'We've been open'
The States of Guernsey acknowledged "rumour and speculation online" about the cluster of cases, but said "clear links" between cases identified had been "extremely helpful in seeking to track, trace and contain the spread of the virus".
Deputy Soulsby said: "As we've always said, don't rely on social media. We will tell you when we've something to tell you - warts and all.
"If it's good news, bad news, we will tell; we won't hide things from people. We know how the cluster is forming and how it's been disseminated.
"So we'll be open, we've always been open; and listen to us and not what 'somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody' says."