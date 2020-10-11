Guernsey Election 2020 recount: No changes overall
A recount in Guernsey's 2020 general election has made no appreciable difference to the results.
The recount was requested on Friday by Pierre Ehmann, Catherine Hall, Scott Ogier and Garry Collins, who finished in the 40th to 43rd places.
Bailiff Richard McMahon oversaw the electronic count on Saturday and Sunday.
The candidates are due to be sworn in at a special sitting of the States on Friday.
During that meeting they will also elect the president of the Policy and Resources Committee - who is also chief minister when working externally.
The successful candidate with the least votes - Deputy Carl Meerveld - gained two votes.
Meanwhile the highest-polling unsuccessful candidate - Fergus Dunlop - had two fewer votes meaning the gap between them rose to 26.
Details of both counts can be found here.
No candidates changed positions but two are now tied in 31st place - first-time candidates Tina Bury and Simon Fairclough.
The total number of voters was 24,627 with 17 blank papers and 137 spoilt papers - this is 20 more than were ruled out in the original count.
It means the turnout falls from 79.77% to 79.7%, but it remains a record ahead of the previous high of 72.5% in 2016.
There were 119 candidates standing for the 38 seats as deputies in the States of Guernsey.