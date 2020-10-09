BBC News

Guernsey Election 2020: Results

The result of Guernsey's first island-wide general election held on 7 October 2020 was declared at 01:15 on Friday 9 October.

Successful candidates

  • Gavin St Pier - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 13,925
  • Heidi Soulsby - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 12,782
  • Millie Dudley-Owen - Independent - 12,589
  • Mark Helyar - The Guernsey Party - 11,408
  • Peter Ferbrache - Independent - 11,146
  • John Gollop - Independent - 11,035
  • Peter Roffey - Independent -10,256
  • Neil Inder - Independent -10,253
  • Lyndon Trott - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,900
  • Susan Aldwell - Independent - 9,881
  • Liam McKenna - Independent - 9,314
  • Yvonne Burford - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,293
  • Al Brouard - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,269
  • Steve Falla - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,246
  • Simon Vermeulen - The Guernsey Party - 9,084
  • Sasha Kazantseva-Miller - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,021
  • Sam Haskins - Independent - 8,896
  • Charles Parkinson - Independent - 8,820
  • Rob Prow - Independent - 8,702
  • Chris Blin - Independent - 8,698
  • Lindsay De Sausmarez - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 8,647
  • Jonathan Le Tocq - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 8,629
  • Adrian Gabriel - Independent - 8,404
  • Victoria Oliver - Independent - 8,363
  • Aidan Matthews - Independent - 8,264
  • John Dyke - The Guernsey Party - 8,216
  • Andrew Taylor - Independent - 7,772
  • Andy Cameron - Independent - 7,699
  • David Mahoney - Independent - 7,530
  • Nick Moakes - The Guernsey Party - 7,426
  • Tina Bury - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 7,399
  • Simon Fairclough - Independent - 7,398
  • David De Lisle - Independent - 7,138
  • Marc Leadbeater - Independent - 7,108
  • Lester Queripel - Independent - 6,944
  • Bob Murray - The Guernsey Party - 6,721
  • Chris Le Tissier - The Guernsey Party - 6,615
  • Carl Meerveld - Independent - 6,475

Unsuccessful candidates

  • Fergus Dunlop - Independent - 6,353
  • Pierre Ehmann - Independent - 6,335
  • Catherine Hall - Independent - 6,281
  • Scott Ogier - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 6,097
  • Garry Collins - Independent - 6,076
  • Adam Martel - Independent - 5,991
  • Sian Jones - Independent - 5,877
  • Jennifer Merrett - Independent - 5,841
  • Sarah Hansmann Rouxel - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,716
  • Clive McMinn - The Guernsey Party - 5,706
  • Josh Macksoni - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,681
  • Andre Quevatre - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,576
  • Richard Skipper - Independent - 5,529
  • Robert Gregson - Independent - 5,416
  • Tory Russell - The Guernsey Party - 5,294
  • Michael Beaumont - Independent - 5,289
  • Mark Dorey - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,197
  • Mark Fletcher - Independent - 5,102
  • Nigel Chescoe - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,071
  • Mary Lowe - Independent - 5,042
  • David Inglis - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 4,916
  • Sandra James - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 4,797
  • Jane Stephens - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 4,731
  • Lucia Faith - Independent - 4,607
  • Adrian Dilcock - Independent -4,553
  • Ross Le Brun - Independent - 4,531
  • Barry Brehaut - Independent - 4,530
  • Guilhem Chene - Independent - 4,509
  • Craig Bougourd - Independent - 4,378
  • Jon Wilson - Independent - 4,288
  • Paul Neuvel - Independent - 4,146
  • Ian Le Page - Independent - 4,050
  • John Robilliard - Independent - 4,036
  • Yves Lenormand - Independent - 3,923
  • Jeremy Smithies - Independent - 3,881
  • Jonathan Crossan - Independent - 3,805
  • Nicola Young - Independent - 3,798
  • Martyn Roussel - Independent - 3,788
  • Ivan Rihoy - Independent - 3,746
  • Neil Shepherd - Independent - 3,739
  • Rhian Tooley - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 3,667
  • Sarah Breton - Independent - 3,647
  • Shane Langlois - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 3,576
  • Neil Cave - Independent - 3,493
  • Diane Mitchell - Independent - 3,479
  • Neil Forman - Independent - 3,457
  • Matt Fallaize - Independent - 3,445
  • Rick Lowe - The Guernsey Party - 3,403
  • Tony Cunningham - Alliance Party Guernsey - 3,393
  • Elis Bebb - Independent - 3,387
  • Darren Duquemin - Independent - 3,217
  • Ray Mclean - Independent - 3,167
  • Jenny Tasker - Independent - 3,161
  • Melanie Harvey-Alan - Independent - 3,074
  • Tony Walkington - Independent - 2,837
  • Dawn Tindall - Independent - 2,784
  • Geoffrey Mahy - Alliance Party Guernsey - 2,762
  • Rosie Henderson - Independent - 2,669
  • Christopher Nicolle - Independent - 2,662
  • Syd Bowsher - Independent - 2,595
  • Simon De La Mare - Independent - 2,485
  • Robin Gibson - Independent - 2,357
  • Kevin Hainsworth - Alliance Party Guernsey - 2,237
  • Mark Brehaut - Independent - 2,221
  • Rob Harnish - Independent - 2,029
  • Ann Robilliard - Independent - 1,933
  • Art Allen - Independent - 1,910
  • Elaine Mahy - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,897
  • Barry Weir - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,881
  • Jane Le Ber - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,858
  • Clint Gardner - Independent - 1,841
  • Steven Wall - Independent - 1,775
  • Luke Tough - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,720
  • Phil Le Ber - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,502
  • Arron Hawke - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,417
  • Daniel T Mihalache - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,398
  • Ken Smith - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,396
  • Phil Smith - Independent - 1,274
  • Barry Harris - Independent - 948
  • Gordon Young - Independent - 773
  • John Titmuss - Independent - 555

