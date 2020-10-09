Guernsey Election 2020: Results
The result of Guernsey's first island-wide general election held on 7 October 2020 was declared at 01:15 on Friday 9 October.
Successful candidates
- Gavin St Pier - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 13,925
- Heidi Soulsby - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 12,782
- Millie Dudley-Owen - Independent - 12,589
- Mark Helyar - The Guernsey Party - 11,408
- Peter Ferbrache - Independent - 11,146
- John Gollop - Independent - 11,035
- Peter Roffey - Independent -10,256
- Neil Inder - Independent -10,253
- Lyndon Trott - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,900
- Susan Aldwell - Independent - 9,881
- Liam McKenna - Independent - 9,314
- Yvonne Burford - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,293
- Al Brouard - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,269
- Steve Falla - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,246
- Simon Vermeulen - The Guernsey Party - 9,084
- Sasha Kazantseva-Miller - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 9,021
- Sam Haskins - Independent - 8,896
- Charles Parkinson - Independent - 8,820
- Rob Prow - Independent - 8,702
- Chris Blin - Independent - 8,698
- Lindsay De Sausmarez - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 8,647
- Jonathan Le Tocq - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 8,629
- Adrian Gabriel - Independent - 8,404
- Victoria Oliver - Independent - 8,363
- Aidan Matthews - Independent - 8,264
- John Dyke - The Guernsey Party - 8,216
- Andrew Taylor - Independent - 7,772
- Andy Cameron - Independent - 7,699
- David Mahoney - Independent - 7,530
- Nick Moakes - The Guernsey Party - 7,426
- Tina Bury - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 7,399
- Simon Fairclough - Independent - 7,398
- David De Lisle - Independent - 7,138
- Marc Leadbeater - Independent - 7,108
- Lester Queripel - Independent - 6,944
- Bob Murray - The Guernsey Party - 6,721
- Chris Le Tissier - The Guernsey Party - 6,615
- Carl Meerveld - Independent - 6,475
Unsuccessful candidates
- Fergus Dunlop - Independent - 6,353
- Pierre Ehmann - Independent - 6,335
- Catherine Hall - Independent - 6,281
- Scott Ogier - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 6,097
- Garry Collins - Independent - 6,076
- Adam Martel - Independent - 5,991
- Sian Jones - Independent - 5,877
- Jennifer Merrett - Independent - 5,841
- Sarah Hansmann Rouxel - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,716
- Clive McMinn - The Guernsey Party - 5,706
- Josh Macksoni - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,681
- Andre Quevatre - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,576
- Richard Skipper - Independent - 5,529
- Robert Gregson - Independent - 5,416
- Tory Russell - The Guernsey Party - 5,294
- Michael Beaumont - Independent - 5,289
- Mark Dorey - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,197
- Mark Fletcher - Independent - 5,102
- Nigel Chescoe - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 5,071
- Mary Lowe - Independent - 5,042
- David Inglis - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 4,916
- Sandra James - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 4,797
- Jane Stephens - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 4,731
- Lucia Faith - Independent - 4,607
- Adrian Dilcock - Independent -4,553
- Ross Le Brun - Independent - 4,531
- Barry Brehaut - Independent - 4,530
- Guilhem Chene - Independent - 4,509
- Craig Bougourd - Independent - 4,378
- Jon Wilson - Independent - 4,288
- Paul Neuvel - Independent - 4,146
- Ian Le Page - Independent - 4,050
- John Robilliard - Independent - 4,036
- Yves Lenormand - Independent - 3,923
- Jeremy Smithies - Independent - 3,881
- Jonathan Crossan - Independent - 3,805
- Nicola Young - Independent - 3,798
- Martyn Roussel - Independent - 3,788
- Ivan Rihoy - Independent - 3,746
- Neil Shepherd - Independent - 3,739
- Rhian Tooley - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 3,667
- Sarah Breton - Independent - 3,647
- Shane Langlois - The Guernsey Partnership of Independents - 3,576
- Neil Cave - Independent - 3,493
- Diane Mitchell - Independent - 3,479
- Neil Forman - Independent - 3,457
- Matt Fallaize - Independent - 3,445
- Rick Lowe - The Guernsey Party - 3,403
- Tony Cunningham - Alliance Party Guernsey - 3,393
- Elis Bebb - Independent - 3,387
- Darren Duquemin - Independent - 3,217
- Ray Mclean - Independent - 3,167
- Jenny Tasker - Independent - 3,161
- Melanie Harvey-Alan - Independent - 3,074
- Tony Walkington - Independent - 2,837
- Dawn Tindall - Independent - 2,784
- Geoffrey Mahy - Alliance Party Guernsey - 2,762
- Rosie Henderson - Independent - 2,669
- Christopher Nicolle - Independent - 2,662
- Syd Bowsher - Independent - 2,595
- Simon De La Mare - Independent - 2,485
- Robin Gibson - Independent - 2,357
- Kevin Hainsworth - Alliance Party Guernsey - 2,237
- Mark Brehaut - Independent - 2,221
- Rob Harnish - Independent - 2,029
- Ann Robilliard - Independent - 1,933
- Art Allen - Independent - 1,910
- Elaine Mahy - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,897
- Barry Weir - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,881
- Jane Le Ber - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,858
- Clint Gardner - Independent - 1,841
- Steven Wall - Independent - 1,775
- Luke Tough - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,720
- Phil Le Ber - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,502
- Arron Hawke - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,417
- Daniel T Mihalache - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,398
- Ken Smith - Alliance Party Guernsey - 1,396
- Phil Smith - Independent - 1,274
- Barry Harris - Independent - 948
- Gordon Young - Independent - 773
- John Titmuss - Independent - 555