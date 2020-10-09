Birthday Honours: Guernsey health director's MBE for Covid response
- Published
Guernsey's Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink has been appointed MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
She has been given the award for services to public health in Guernsey, as part of her handling of the crisis.
Dr Brink spearheaded the island's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the virus being eliminated in the community since June.
She described being given the award as being "really humbling" and "one of the highlights of my career".
'Completely overwhelmed'
The list was originally due to be released in June, but was postponed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow for nominations of people for their contributions during the pandemic.
On the honour, Dr Brink said: "I was completely overwhelmed, it is a huge honour and a huge privilege."
She lauded her team at Public Health and islanders for their support in the fight against the virus.
"I can't thank the community enough for that response, across the whole of the Bailiwick of Guernsey."
Fourth other residents of the island have been given awards:
- States of Guernsey chief executive Paul Whitfield appointed OBE for services to the public sector in the UK and Guernsey
- Community health worker Rachel Copeland was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to vulnerable families
- Dr Matthew Dorrian appointed MBE for services to primary health care
- States director of communications Mary Putra is to become MBE for services to government communications
Alongside Dr Brink, Mrs Putra and Dr Dorian received their awards as part of the special Covid-19 section of the list, while Mr Whitfield and Mrs Copeland receive theirs as part of the original.