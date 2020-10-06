Sark Electricity to disconnect 19 homes from electricity grid
- Published
Nineteen homes in Sark to be disconnected from the electricity grid will be supplied by generators.
The work to reconnect the properties in La Tour will take place on Wednesday.
Sark's government, Chief Pleas, assured affected residents their supply would be "fully implemented" on the same day with "minimal" disruption.
A spokeswoman for Chief Pleas said SEL CEO Alan Jackson had been offered alternative locations and access to a public road, but had failed to pursue the private wayleave agreements needed to access other landowners' property.
She said it was "disappointing" the company was not pursuing this "practical solution" available to them.
"To date, Mr Jackson has not taken advantage of that permission, and is instead demanding wayleave rights over the entire grid," she added.
Mr Jackson blamed Chief Pleas for a lack of legislative protection for his equipment to ensure supply.
He argued the court-mandated removal of equipment has set a precedent which "fundamentally undermined" the company, by enabling any landowner to request the removal of equipment.
"Simply insisting that SEL reach individual agreements with landowners while laudable, was obviously doomed to failure, as evidenced by the already existing matter before the Court," Mr Jackson added.