Guernsey Election 2020: Climate change

A target of reaching 'net zero' greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change was approved by the States of Guernsey in August.

Other targets include phasing out non-recyclable packaging, more renewable energy generation and biodiversity requirement for developments.

The plan also targets a 57% reduction on 1990 emissions levels by 2030.

As part of our election coverage, the BBC offered all candidates a chance to comment on a key issue.

In light of these aims, they were asked: What, if anything, should the States be doing to reduce Guernsey's contribution to climate change?

Andy Cameron said: "We need to reduce our carbon footprint and general traffic congestion.

"Encourage active travel with an island-wide cycle infrastructure, incorporating cycle lanes.

"Covid-19 has proved the public is willing to accept radical change, if public transport, walking and cycling is actively endorsed.

"Living car-free saves an average of two tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person annually."

The Alliance Party responded: "Guernsey should actively explore power generation from renewables, should investigate a hydrogen powered power station, which is both environmentally friendly and long-term financially attractive and should encourage low emission vehicles more, through the first registration duty system.

Robert Gregson said: "The States should be reducing emissions from vehicles by encouraging people to walk and cycle - especially children, who also benefit in other ways - and it is fun!

"We should also invest in small green businesses, encourage local food production, improve building efficiency, aim for zero waste and encourage electric transport."

Jennifer Merrett said: "We need to think globally but act locally.

"We must allow our community to make intelligent, informed decisions and have choice, real choice, in how we navigate our beautiful island and how we retain the temperature in our buildings.

"We need to implement the climate change and energy policies."

Lucia Faith said: "We should be starting an education programme to make sure islanders really understand why this is important, what and how they can start making changes, and more importantly moving very quickly on to renewable energy for the island.

"We have local companies, like Renew Guernsey, on our doorstep that we can listen and learn from."

Gavin St Pier, from The Guernsey Partnership of Independents, said: "We need to build on our established and growing reputation as a leading green finance jurisdiction, having introduced the world's first regulated green funds.

"This means walking-the-walk with local policies by rapidly delivering on carbon reduction targets through energy efficiency and switching from fossil fuel."

Steve Falla, from the Guernsey Partnership of Independents said: "We need to bring the commitment to carbon neutrality closer than 2050.

"We should encourage the use of electric bikes and cars, create more cycle lanes, campaign and educate against single use plastic, devise a renewable energy strategy and encourage the farming of more local produce."

The BBC also offered the opportunity to answer this question to Andrea Dudley-Owen, Neil Forman, Andre Quevatre (The Guernsey Partnership of Independents), Art Allen, Pierre Ehmann, Bob Murray (The Guernsey Party) and Chris Blin.

