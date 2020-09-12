Coronavirus: Guernsey hosts first Pride without restrictions Published duration 46 minutes ago

image caption Crowds were able to gather for the celebrations due to no social distancing measures

The first Pride event in the British Isles to be held "in person" this year is under way in Guernsey.

Thousands have gathered for the day's events including a march through St Peter Port and musical performances.

The Pride event alternates between Guernsey and Jersey each year.

This year's event organiser Ellie Jones said she believed it was the first Pride event to go ahead "across Europe, and possibly the globe".

Pride events across the UK, including London, Manchester and Brighton, have all been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

image caption Hayley Rowe, pictured with mum Michelle Rowe, travelled from England to Guernsey for the Pride event

Hayley Rowe travelled from England to make sure she got to attend Pride this year.

She said the mandatory seven-day isolation under Guernsey's travel rules was "worth it".

Music, face painting, choir singing, Drag queen story time and a silent disco were all part of the day's activities.

Guernsey resident Holly Tardif described it as "one of the most inclusive and magical days" that made "everyone feel welcome".

image caption Holly Tardif said she was "proud" of her island

image caption A silent disco was due to be held on Saturday evening to continue the celebrations

'Visibility' was chosen as this year's theme, emphasising the importance of representation for the LGBTQ+ community, Ms Jones said.

She said the team had "never stopped planning" for the event after staying "hopeful" it would go ahead.

"I've not really slept properly in the last month, but it's all worth it," she said.