Coronavirus: Guernsey hosts first Pride without restrictions
- Published
The first Pride event in the British Isles to be held "in person" this year is under way in Guernsey.
Channel Islands Pride has been able to go ahead as usual after the island lifted nearly all of its coronavirus restrictions.
Thousands have gathered for the day's events including a march through St Peter Port and musical performances.
Strict border controls mean the island has seen only one case of the virus in the last 135 days.
The Pride event alternates between Guernsey and Jersey each year.
This year's event organiser Ellie Jones said she believed it was the first Pride event to go ahead "across Europe, and possibly the globe".
Pride events across the UK, including London, Manchester and Brighton, have all been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.
Hayley Rowe travelled from England to make sure she got to attend Pride this year.
She said the mandatory seven-day isolation under Guernsey's travel rules was "worth it".
Music, face painting, choir singing, Drag queen story time and a silent disco were all part of the day's activities.
Guernsey resident Holly Tardif described it as "one of the most inclusive and magical days" that made "everyone feel welcome".
'Visibility' was chosen as this year's theme, emphasising the importance of representation for the LGBTQ+ community, Ms Jones said.
She said the team had "never stopped planning" for the event after staying "hopeful" it would go ahead.
"I've not really slept properly in the last month, but it's all worth it," she said.
Jersey Youth Service was hosting an online event for those unable to travel over for the celebrations.
- Published
- 31 July
- Published
- 23 March
- Published
- 11 June
- Published
- 1 day ago