Guernsey: Battle of Britain Air Display set for take off Published duration 24 minutes ago

image caption The Red Arrows will finish the display

Guernsey's Battle of Britain Air Display is to take to the skies later.

Other British air displays are planned in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Kent, but with gatherings in England limited to six people from Monday it is unclear if they will go ahead.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will mark the 80th year since the key action in World War Two.

The Red Arrows will finish the display which takes place off Guernsey's east coast.

The RAF display team is only performing three full displays in 2020 - the second in the British Isles is due to be held at the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show organised for 19 and 20 September - after their inaugural display of the year at the Kauhava Airshow in Finland on 30 August.

Flt Lt Will Cambridge, who flies as Red Two, said the team's lack of summer training in the Mediterranean had been difficult, forcing them to "persevere with the British weather".

He said their usual training regime had been scaled back to allow the engineers time to comply with public health advice.

image copyright Guernsey Air Display image caption The Red Arrows with Herm in the background

Flt Lt Cambridge said: "We've missed out on a lot of shows this year, we're as disappointed not to put on the displays as everyone is not to see them.

"We want to put this show on for the British public, so to do this display in Guernsey is going to be fantastic. Especially because it's the Battle of Britain 80th year."

image caption The Blades will be joining The Red Arrows in the skies

The display is funded by public and business donations as well as a grant from the island's government.

"Due to a variety of reasons, two teams have stepped in this week and have moved other commitments around to accommodate our display," said Barry Neal, flying display director.

"It is a testament to the relationship we have developed with all these teams and the enjoyment they have displaying in Guernsey."