Guernsey Election 2020: Candidates
A total of 119 candidates are standing in Guernsey's first island-wide election on 7 October.
The 38 that poll the most votes are due to be sworn into the States of Guernsey on 16 October and serve until June 2025.
Further details are available on election2020.gg
|Candidate
|Party affiliation
|Susan Aldwell
|None
|Art Allen
|None
|Michael Beaumont
|None
|Elis Bebb
|None
|Chris Blin
|None
|Craig Bougourd
|None
|Syd Bowsher
|None
|Barry Brehaut
|None
|Mark Brehaut
|None
|Sarah Breton
|None
|Al Brouard
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Yvonne Burford
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Tina Bury
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Andy Cameron
|None
|Neil Cave
|None
|Guilhem Chene
|None
|Nigel Chescoe
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Garry Collins
|None
|Jonathan Crossan
|None
|Tony Cunningham
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Simon De La Mare
|None
|David De Lisle
|None
|Lindsay De Sausmarez
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Adrian Dilcock
|None
|Mark Dorey
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Millie Dudley-Owen
|None
|Fergus Dunlop
|None
|Darren Duquemin
|None
|John Dyke
|The Guernsey Party
|Pierre Ehmann
|None
|Simon Fairclough
|None
|Lucia Faith
|None
|Steve Falla
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Matt Fallaize
|None
|Peter Ferbrache
|None
|Mark Fletcher
|None
|Neil Forman
|None
|Adrian Gabriel
|None
|Clint Gardner
|None
|Robin Gibson
|None
|John Gollop
|None
|Robert Gregson
|None
|Kevin Hainsworth
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Catherine Hall
|None
|Sarah Hansmann Rouxel
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Rob Harnish
|None
|Barry Harris
|None
|Melanie Harvey-Alan
|None
|Sam Haskins
|None
|Arron Hawke
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Mark Helyar
|The Guernsey Party
|Rosie Henderson
|None
|Neil Inder
|None
|David Inglis
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Sandra James
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Sian Jones
|None
|Sasha Kazantseva-Miller
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Shane Langlois
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Jane Le Ber
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Phil Le Ber
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Ross Le Brun
|None
|Ian Le Page
|None
|Chris Le Tissier
|The Guernsey Party
|Jonathan Le Tocq
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Marc Leadbeater
|None
|Yves Lenormand
|None
|Mary Lowe
|None
|Rick Lowe
|The Guernsey Party
|Josh Macksoni
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|David Mahoney
|None
|Geoffrey Mahy
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Elaine Mahy
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Adam Martel
|None
|Aidan Matthews
|None
|Liam McKenna
|None
|Ray Mclean
|None
|Clive McMinn
|The Guernsey Party
|Carl Meerveld
|None
|Jennifer Merrett
|None
|Daniel Mihalache
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Diane Mitchell
|None
|Nick Moakes
|The Guernsey Party
|Bob Murray
|The Guernsey Party
|Paul Neuvel
|None
|Christopher Nicolle
|None
|Victoria Oliver
|None
|Scott Ogier
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Charles Parkinson
|None
|Rob Prow
|None
|Lester Queripel
|None
|Andre Quevatre
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Ivan Rihoy
|None
|Ann Robilliard
|None
|John Robilliard
|None
|Peter Roffey
|None
|Martyn Roussel
|None
|Tory Russell
|The Guernsey Party
|Richard Skipper
|None
|Neil Shepherd
|None
|Ken Smith
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Phil Smith
|None
|Jeremy Smithies
|None
|Heidi Soulsby
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Gavin St Pier
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Jane Stephens
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Jenny Tasker
|None
|Andrew Taylor
|None
|Dawn Tindall
|None
|John Titmuss
|None
|Rhian Tooley
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Luke Tough
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Lyndon Trott
|The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
|Simon Vermeulen
|The Guernsey Party
|Tony Walkington
|None
|Steven Wall
|None
|Barry Weir
|Alliance Party Guernsey
|Jon Wilson
|None
|Gordon Young
|None
|Nicola Young
|None