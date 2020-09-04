Guernsey

Guernsey Election 2020: Candidates

  • 4 September 2020
A total of 119 candidates are standing in Guernsey's first island-wide election on 7 October.

The 38 that poll the most votes are due to be sworn into the States of Guernsey on 16 October and serve until June 2025.

Further details are available on election2020.gg

Candidate Party affiliation
Susan Aldwell None
Art Allen None
Michael Beaumont None
Elis Bebb None
Chris Blin None
Craig Bougourd None
Syd Bowsher None
Barry Brehaut None
Mark Brehaut None
Sarah Breton None
Al Brouard The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Yvonne Burford The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Tina Bury The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Andy Cameron None
Neil Cave None
Guilhem Chene None
Nigel Chescoe The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Garry Collins None
Jonathan Crossan None
Tony Cunningham Alliance Party Guernsey
Simon De La Mare None
David De Lisle None
Lindsay De Sausmarez The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Adrian Dilcock None
Mark Dorey The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Millie Dudley-Owen None
Fergus Dunlop None
Darren Duquemin None
John Dyke The Guernsey Party
Pierre Ehmann None
Simon Fairclough None
Lucia Faith None
Steve Falla The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Matt Fallaize None
Peter Ferbrache None
Mark Fletcher None
Neil Forman None
Adrian Gabriel None
Clint Gardner None
Robin Gibson None
John Gollop None
Robert Gregson None
Kevin Hainsworth Alliance Party Guernsey
Catherine Hall None
Sarah Hansmann Rouxel The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Rob Harnish None
Barry Harris None
Melanie Harvey-Alan None
Sam Haskins None
Arron Hawke Alliance Party Guernsey
Mark Helyar The Guernsey Party
Rosie Henderson None
Neil Inder None
David Inglis The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Sandra James The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Sian Jones None
Sasha Kazantseva-Miller The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Shane Langlois The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Jane Le Ber Alliance Party Guernsey
Phil Le Ber Alliance Party Guernsey
Ross Le Brun None
Ian Le Page None
Chris Le Tissier The Guernsey Party
Jonathan Le Tocq The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Marc Leadbeater None
Yves Lenormand None
Mary Lowe None
Rick Lowe The Guernsey Party
Josh Macksoni The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
David Mahoney None
Geoffrey Mahy Alliance Party Guernsey
Elaine Mahy Alliance Party Guernsey
Adam Martel None
Aidan Matthews None
Liam McKenna None
Ray Mclean None
Clive McMinn The Guernsey Party
Carl Meerveld None
Jennifer Merrett None
Daniel Mihalache Alliance Party Guernsey
Diane Mitchell None
Nick Moakes The Guernsey Party
Bob Murray The Guernsey Party
Paul Neuvel None
Christopher Nicolle None
Victoria Oliver None
Scott Ogier The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Charles Parkinson None
Rob Prow None
Lester Queripel None
Andre Quevatre The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Ivan Rihoy None
Ann Robilliard None
John Robilliard None
Peter Roffey None
Martyn Roussel None
Tory Russell The Guernsey Party
Richard Skipper None
Neil Shepherd None
Ken Smith Alliance Party Guernsey
Phil Smith None
Jeremy Smithies None
Heidi Soulsby The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Gavin St Pier The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Jane Stephens The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Jenny Tasker None
Andrew Taylor None
Dawn Tindall None
John Titmuss None
Rhian Tooley The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Luke Tough Alliance Party Guernsey
Lyndon Trott The Guernsey Partnership of Independents
Simon Vermeulen The Guernsey Party
Tony Walkington None
Steven Wall None
Barry Weir Alliance Party Guernsey
Jon Wilson None
Gordon Young None
Nicola Young None

