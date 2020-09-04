Image caption Electrical grid equipment will be removed following a legal challenge

Homes in Sark will be disconnected from the electricity grid in a dispute over equipment on private land.

Sark Electricity said it was being "forced" into the move involving 19 homes on Monday after an "unreasonable" request, but had no legal protection.

The landowner requesting the removal of "dangerous and antiquated equipment" said he made the challenge after Sark Electricity refused.

The properties will be supplied by generators provided by the company.

Sark Electricity owner Alan Jackson said he had been told by members of Sark's government, Chief Pleas, the dispute over the homes in La Tour was a private matter.

He added a lack of statutory protection meant he was unable to fight the case.

Chief Pleas said a comment on the matter may be made later in the week.

Image caption Alan Jackson said the disconnected homes would be supplied by generators provided by his company

Mr Jackson said: "How does a landowner have the right to determine who can and who cannot have power on Sark?

"In every other jurisdiction that determination is made by the government through regulation, how is that not Chief Pleas' responsibility?"

Mr Jackson added the issue set a "horrendous" precedent, because the company had cabling through private land all over the island.

Sebastien Moerman, who owns the land with the disputed cabling, said Sark Electricity had been refusing to remove "dangerous and antiquated equipment" until forced to by legal action.

He said the company had "repeatedly ignored" his proposals to "protect the electricity supply on the island", including access to a private road to connect his neighbours.

Mr Moerman added they could have access to the off-grid electricity supplies he was using "as a contingency".

Mr Jackson acknowledged the equipment was old, but said it was both safe and "fit for purpose".

He disputed claims of bullying, arguing he had "never spoken" to Mr Moerman.