Image caption Anyone registered on the roll has until 25 September to apply for a postal vote

More than 31,000 people have registered on Guernsey's electoral roll ahead of the 2020 general election.

This is nearly 1,000 more people than were on the roll at the 2016 election and the most since 2008, the States of Guernsey said.

Islanders on the roll, which closed at midnight on Friday, have until 25 September to apply for a postal vote.

They will also be able to vote on three advance polling days ahead of election day on Wednesday, 7 October.

Registrar-General of Electors Colette Falla said she was "thrilled" at the number of people who have signed up to vote and preparations for the election had passed their "first checkpoint".

The new electoral roll was launched in December, when the election had been due to take place in June, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guernsey's first island-wide general election will see 38 deputies elected to seats in the States.