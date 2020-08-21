Image caption Marking equipment could save emergency services "precious time", the coastguard said

Guernsey Coastguard has launched a free registration scheme for islanders to mark water-based equipment for return.

Items like kayaks, kite surfers and paddleboards can be registered with the service and marked with a sticker.

Mike Harris from Guernsey Coastguard said it could save "precious time" for emergency services by allowing them to determine if a search is needed.

He said: "This scheme could save someone's life and is designed primarily for safety reasons."

"However, it will also enable Guernsey Coastguard to repatriate lost equipment to its respective owners if found in Bailiwick waters or on local beaches."

Image copyright Guernsey Coastguard Image caption The equipment will be marked by a sticker to help identify the owner

It is not necessary to write a phone number or other personal details on the sticker, as the information will be held at the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre, Guernsey Coastguard confirmed.

Anyone wishing use the service can go to Gone Paddling in St Sampson or AB Marine in St Peter Port, with plans to include other shops in future.

The sticker should be displayed on a "prominent place" on the equipment for easy identification, it added.