Image caption A government spokesman confirmed there had been no breach of the law on electoral spending

Concerns raised over potential breaches of Guernsey law on election expenses has led to a guidance document being updated "to provide more clarity".

Parties and candidates have been declaring their intention to stand ahead of nominations next week.

In law, all expenses relating to goods and services used for campaigning from nominations opening until election day must be declared and are limited.

Each candidate can spend up to £6,000 on their campaign in this period.

Reviewed and revised

Up to half of this can be transferred to their affiliated party, with each party limited to spending £9,000 in this period.

Nothing in the law covers money spent on goods and services, paid for and used before the regulated period.

A States spokesman said some members of the public had raised concerns about parties and affiliated candidates spending money on promotion ahead of the period.

He said the guidance has been "reviewed and revised... to ensure it aligns with statutory provisions".

"The new version has corrected errors that are likely to have caused confusion, and we apologise for that," he added.

The States of Guernsey confirmed the issues raised with them had "not been a breach of legislation".