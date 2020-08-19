Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Protesters in favour of action on climate change gathered outside the States ahead of debate

A target of "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will be written into law in Guernsey, as part of an action plan to combat climate change.

The Climate Change Policy and Action Plan was approved by the States of Guernsey and lays the Committee for Environment and Infrastructure's (E&I) framework for achieving the goal.

The target was previously agreed in the committee's 30-year energy policy.

The plan also seeks to ban imports of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2035.

If enacted, this proposed restriction would put Guernsey in line with UK policy.

Among the other potential actions proposed by the committee to reach net zero, also know as carbon neutral, are:

Phasing out of non-recyclable packaging

Establishing an on-island renewable energy generation target by 2030

Introducing biodiversity requirement in new developments on the island

President of E&I Barry Brehaut said Guernsey had an opportunity to build a "cleaner, greener, healthier and more climate friendly future".

He added: "We can ensure our island is sustainable and resilient to possible future climate change impacts, that would have an impact on generations to come."

Eli's target also seeks to make a 57% reduction on 1990 emissions levels by 2030.

The committee will be required to produce annual emissions reports from the end of 2021, as well review and update on the progress of the action plan every two years.

The action plan also instructs E&I to investigate setting up an independent citizen's assembly, made up of a group of members of the public, to allow islanders to engage with proposals and "help shape the way forward".