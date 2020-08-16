No evidence of suspected Sark plane crash found after search
An extensive search launched after reports of a plane going down off the coast of Sark has been called off after no evidence of a plane was found.
A member of the public on Shell Beach in Herm reported seeing a plane trailing smoke and descending at speed at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
The Guernsey lifeboat and the Airsearch aircraft launched to investigate.
Guernsey Coastguard said it was now treating the report as a call with good intent.
Chief Officer of Channel Islands Airsearch, John Fitzgerald, said it was unlikely to have been a plane, as there was no evidence of any oil on the water.
He said there was a chance the sighting had been a parachute flare, but praised the intent of the caller.