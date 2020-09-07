Image copyright States of Guernsey Image caption Guernsey last recorded a new case of coronavirus on 30 April

Guernsey has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in 130 days, the States has confirmed.

The person had returned from the UK and was identified through a test taken on day seven of their isolation.

The States said the patient was "doing well" and was complying with self-isolation requirements.

Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said there was "no link" to the new case in the Isle of Man, which forms an air bridge with Guernsey.

The island last recorded a new case of coronavirus on 30 April and was declared free of known active cases on 27 May.

In this period 252 islanders had tested positive for the virus, with 13 Covid-related deaths.

Three further people had been classified as "presumptive" deaths relating to the virus.

The latest case was tested on 6 September, with a positive result returned nine hours later, the States said.

'Working correctly'

Dr Brink said: "Whilst I know this announcement will concern members of the community, it is important to remember that we have robust systems in place to identify cases and then track and trace any contacts.

"The identification of this positive case gives us confidence that these systems are working correctly."

Life in the Bailiwick of Guernsey returned to normal - with no social distancing or forced mask wearing - on 20 June, except for strict border controls.

Since then the controls have been relaxed and the quarantine and testing arrivals face depends on where they have previously travelled.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority, said he was "confident" any risk of transmission from the latest case was "extremely low".

He said the news "does not mean that we will go back into earlier phases of lockdown".