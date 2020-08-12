Sark Society seeks to double island population

Image caption Sark lies about 10 miles off the coast of Guernsey, and forms part of the Bailiwick

A group has been set up which aims to get 500 people to move to the Channel Island of Sark following concerns its population is falling.

German entrepreneur Swen Lorenz, who has been based in the island since 2004, launched Sark Society to tackle the island's "empty properties".

A report by Sark Electricity in 2015 put the island's population at 492.

The scheme has the backing of Seigneur Christopher Beaumont, who holds the hereditary title of head of the island.

Mr Lorenz said Sark, which he describes as "a secret European microstate", had experienced a drop in population over the last 10 years.

"As a resident I am greatly concerned that we are reaching a point where the community is simply not viable anymore", he said.

"I have just decided to step forward and put myself out there and set up a website and a service where people can get help if they want to move to Sark."

Image caption Sark is run by Chief Pleas - made up of 28 conseillers, a president and the seigneur, who inherits the ancestral home

Seigneur Beaumont said he had been in discussions with Mr Lorenz "for a long time" about the idea.

He said: "If it becomes successful then we'll find more people wanting to come to Sark than we've got space for.

"And I would prefer to be in that situation than in a situation where we have piles of empty properties and nobody knowing that there's a place to live."

On the society's website, Mr Lorenz lists the benefits of island life as including no income tax, no capital gains tax, no inheritance tax, no VAT, no employment law and no bookkeeping requirements for individuals or companies.

He said so far more than 20 high-net-worth individuals have signed up, including one couple who had already relocated.

The island's government, the Chief Pleas, has been approached for comment.