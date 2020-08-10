Image caption The yacht got caught on a rocky gully off Raz at Longis Bay, Alderney

A sailor has been given a lift back to France after his yacht was caught on rocks in Alderney over the weekend.

The man's yacht became grounded when it got stuck off the Raz at Longis Bay on a rocky gully during a low tide on Saturday.

The Border Agency and Harbour Office launched a joint operation to rescue him and found him to be safe and well.

An emergency travel exemption was arranged to allow the Dutch sailor to return to France.

A statement by the States of Alderney said the sailor had complied with local safety regulations and remained on board during the rescue on Saturday.

His vessel was brought into Braye Harbour at the next high tide and taken to the self-isolation moorings in the harbour for checks.

Image caption The man managed to get back to France thanks to an emergency travel arrangement

The sailor was given a health and safety check before a charter boat took him to France.

The vessel will be stored by the Harbour Office pending further arrangements.

The government's statement said all Covid-19 procedures had been followed and thanked all those involved in the operation.

"The multi-agency operational group have worked continuously and tirelessly since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so to protect our island and its residents," it said .

Alderney has so far recorded no cases of Covid-19.