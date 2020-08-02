Girls taken to hospital after taking MDMA

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the MDMA was either in the form of a rock or crystal enclosed in a capsule

Police have called on anyone who may have taken MDMA to seek medical advice "urgently" after two teenagers were taken to hospital.

Guernsey police said a 16-year-old girl was in a critical condition after taking drugs on Thursday.

A 19-year-old girl thought to have taken a similar substance was taken to hospital on Sunday and later released.

Seven arrests were made in connection with the first teenager.

Six of them have been released on bail, police said.

Guernsey police said the substance the girls took is believed to have been MDMA, in the form of either crystal or rock enclosed in a capsule.

Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said: "The risks of using MDMA include heatstroke, water intoxication caused by drinking too much fluid, and heart failure.

"For some people these can be very serious and life-threatening. From a public health perspective I would therefore strongly advise people against taking MDMA."