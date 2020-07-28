Image caption Both men moved to the island on 10 July to work at the Yacht Hotel Restaurant and Bar

A man from England who worked in Guernsey has been jailed for breaking self-isolation rules.

Mark Paul Dillon and Georgie Phillips were ordered by a judge to pay a £6,000 and £3,000 fine respectively, or face 300 or 150 days in prison.

HM Sheriff confirmed one of the two men is now serving a prison sentence.

He will be eligible for release if the fine is paid at a later day, with the amount reduced depending on how much of the sentence is served, they added.

Guernsey currently requires all arrivals in the island to quarantine for two weeks.

Neither Guernsey Police nor HM Sheriff would confirm the identity of which of the two men failed to pay.

So far £24,000 in fines have been issued by the courts for breaches of these rules, police said.

Both men moved to the island on 10 July to work at the Yacht Hotel Restaurant and Bar, offers which have now been withdrawn, Guernsey's Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Dillon was seen breaking the required two weeks self-isolation for new arrivals in Guernsey twice, once at a shop on the day of his arrival, as well as with Phillips at a pub on 16 July.

Neither men have anywhere to live on the island and argued to Judge Gary Perry they were "penniless and homeless".