Two men from England breached self-isolation rules after arriving in Guernsey to work in hospitality.

Georgie Phillips, 28 and Mark Paul Dillon, 31, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirement to isolate for two weeks at Guernsey's Magistrates Court.

Phillips was fined £3,000 or 150 days in prison for one breach and Dillon £6,000 or 300 days for two breaches.

They claimed to be unable to pay as they are "penniless and homeless".

Both men, of no fixed abode, experienced long periods of unemployment in England and had moved to the island on 10 July to work at the Yacht Inn, the court heard.

However, this was on condition they self isolate for 14 days and the job offers have since been withdrawn.

They must now pay the fine or serve their prison sentences, Judge Gary Perry ordered.

'Not an inconvenience'

Dillon was seen at a shop on the very first day of his isolation and was told to return to his accommodation by the owner.

Both men were later seen at the Harbour Lights pub on 16 July by their prospective manager, who escorted them home.

Dillon was subsequently spotted by the manager twice, outside a bar and while hiding from her at a bus stop, the court was told.

Judge Perry said the Covid-19 regulations had inconvenienced many others and their breaches must be "treated the same" as previous cases.

He added: "The rules are there to save islanders' lives and must not be treated as an inconvenience.

"We don't need people coming from outside the islands and stopping everyone's hard work."

The men's advocate, David Thompson, had asked for an adjustment in their sentence to find work to pay off their fine, arguing "they are penniless and homeless".

The judge rejected this request.