Image copyright Aurigny Image caption The new "business tunnel" flights will start on 28 July

Business travellers will be allowed to visit Guernsey to attend meetings for a single day.

Starting on 28 July "business tunnel meetings" will be allowed to take place at the island's airport, or in "well-ventilated offices".

Currently, any visitors to Guernsey must self-isolate for 14 days before being able to join the community.

States-owned airline Aurigny will be running extra flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Business visitors will need to maintain one-metre social distancing, wear a mask during travel to and from the airport, and keep a record of everyone they come into contact with on the day.

Guernsey's chief minister said the island was taking a "careful, considered approach".

"It's important to us that any lifting of restrictions on travel is safe, so that we don't find ourselves needing to lockdown our local community which would have a big impact on the economy, but also on each of us as individuals," Gavin St Pier said.

"For those meetings that absolutely have to be done in person, there is a way of accommodating them without putting the health of our community at significant risk."