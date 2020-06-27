Image caption All services will go back to their normal timetables though the additional summer services will not be in place due to decreased demand

Guernsey's public bus service will return to its normal timetable from Monday.

All services except the additional summer services due to operate between 11 April and 12 October, will go back to their pre-coronavirus timetables.

The States of Guernsey said that was due to decreased demand for additional services from cruise ship passengers and other tourists.

People are still being encourage to walk or cycle where possible.