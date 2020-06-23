Image copyright Christopher Quevatre Image caption Arrivals in Guernsey are currently subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period

A pilot scheme in Guernsey could reduce the required quarantine period for travellers arriving in the island from 14 to seven days.

Between 5 and 10 July a limited number of people will be tested for Covid-19 seven days after their arrival, the States said.

Those who return a negative test result will be released from self-isolation on day eight.

The scheme's permanence would depend on the pilot's success, the States said.

A maximum of 1,376 people arriving on "a limited and specified number of Condor Ferries and Aurigny services" will be allowed to take part, the States said.

Those released early from self-isolation would be subject to "passive surveillance" and have to limit their contact with other people as much as possible between days eight and 14.

In addition, anyone experiencing symptoms in the eight to 14-day period would be required to take another test, the States added.

'Preferred option'

Any person currently arriving in Guernsey is subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

The States of Guernsey said while the incubation period for Covid-19 was understood to be between two and 14 days, "data shows more than 80% of cases would be identified after seven days".

The island entered phase five of its exit strategy on Saturday, lifting all restrictions except for border controls.

Director of public health Dr Nicola Brink said: "Now that we have reached phase five we have been looking at possible modelling of a shorter period of compulsory self-isolation when entering Guernsey.

"This seven-day test approach is our preferred option and has been independently peer-reviewed.

"We're confident it is the best, lowest-risk option, but we do recognise there is no model that is completely without risk."

People travelling to Alderney and Sark through Guernsey would be not eligible for the pilot, the States said.