Image caption Shekoubah Sesay spoke to the crowd of around 1,000 people about "overt, covert and just casual" racism

Guernsey has marked the end to social distancing rules with a Black Lives Matter protest.

The Bailiwick entered phase five of its exit from coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, with no limits imposed on gatherings by social distancing rules.

The only legacy of restrictions are border controls, with arrivals required to self isolate for 14 days.

The protest was due to be held on 13 June to coincide with others but was changed to mark the end of lockdown.

Image caption Protesters took a knee and observed eight minute silence in memory of George Floyd

The protest was attended by about 1,000 people, the organisers said.

Shekoubah Sesay, who addressed the crowd, spoke of the "overt, covert and just casual racism" people of colour in Guernsey had experienced.

Mr Sesay said: "I have learnt that some people within our community believe that racism is not an issue.

"I say to these people that one instance of racism, is one too many."

Image caption Deputy Gavin St Pier addressing the protesters

Among the speakers was Guernsey Deputy Gavin St Pier who spoke of the need to recognise discrimination within the community.

Augustus Mbanasor, who moved from London six months ago to work in finance, said: "It's always good to see your community being supported in a place that's fairly new to you."

Image caption Augustus Mbanasor said the protest helped him feel supported by the community

Mr Mbanasor added in a "weird sense" the coronavirus lockdown had helped people "empathise" with the movement, by allowing them to "realise what it's like to have privileges taken away".

"You get a little glimpse into what it feels like to be black, to a certain degree."

Sandra Duerden said she had never seen a similar protest in 16 years of living in Guernsey and the lack of need for social distancing had helped the turnout.

Image caption Sandra Duerden (left) with her daughter and two friends

Ms Duerden added: "So many white people, young people, Guernsey people turning up.

"What it says, this is not just a black people problem, it's an all of us problem."