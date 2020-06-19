Image caption Tourists have been unable to visit Guernsey since the island closed its borders on 19 March, with essential travellers required to self-isolate for 14 days

Guernsey's coronavirus financial support schemes will be extended for some sectors until the end of September, the States has announced.

The government said the measures would continue to support businesses "expected to face significant ongoing pressures" from the pandemic.

This focus will be particularly on sectors hardest hit because of reliance on tourism.

It comes as the island enters phase five of its release from lockdown.

The payroll co-funding scheme, where the States pay either 80% or 100% of employees' minimum wage, will continue for businesses "still experiencing a significant downturn" due to the pandemic, including:

Retail outlets

Restaurants and other food and drink businesses (excluding takeaways)

Event companies such as those working in corporate events or weddings

Travel agents and tour operators

Arts, entertainment and recreation which act as tourist activities

Deputy Lyndon Trott, vice president of the policy and resources committee, said the States were looking into "how best to tailor support" for hotels and other tourist accommodation.

The States has also agreed to waive rent owed by commercial tenants for the period in which they were unable to open under lockdown.

Mr Trott said: "The support we've been able to provide so far has gone a long way to keeping many businesses viable during this terrible time, and it's very encouraging to see them beginning to trade again.

"But things aren't quite as they were before the pandemic and we always expected to continue providing support to those businesses still materially impacted."

The latest phase of lockdown easing will see the end of social distancing but the maintaining of border restrictions.