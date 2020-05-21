Image caption Guernsey's first island-wide vote was originally due to be held next month

A review into holding Guernsey's general election as early as November has been approved by the States.

Polling day was originally scheduled for June, but was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While approving the law change needed to move the election to 2021, politicians agreed to "review the feasibility" of bringing it forward.

Any proposal must outline how a vote can be held in "accordance with public health advice", the amendment said.

The States Assembly and Constitution Committee (SACC) can also seek to hold it between March and May of next year.

Any earlier date would be dependent on "the extent of the Covid 19-related health risks", the legislation added.

Plans for a November poll must be put before the States by July.

The States rejected a different amendment seeking to require SACC to make arrangements to hold Guernsey's first island-wide election in September.