Image caption Dr Nicola Brink said she had no doubt the closures had helped slow the transmission of the virus

Primary pupils in Guernsey will be able to attend school for two days a week from 8 June, the States has announced.

Half of each year will attend on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday used for enhanced cleaning.

Vulnerable youngsters and essential workers' children will be able to attend all four days.

Secondary schools remain shut except to vulnerable children and those of essential workers.

Pre-schools and nurseries will be able to care for more children than just those who are vulnerable or have essential workers as parents, but site specific plans will need to be approved by the States first.

From 1 June some students enrolled in further education courses at the College of Further Education will be invited on to the site for tuition in limited numbers.

The island's schools were closed on 23 March after a delay in getting tests result from UK laboratories meant the spread of coronavirus was unclear.

The initial two-week closure ahead of the Easter break wa sextended to the end of May and home schooling introduced, which will remain in place under the new guidelines.

Pupils in Sark have already returned to school on a limited basis and discussions about Herm and Alderney are due to happen next week.

Director of public health Dr Nicola Brink said: "Given the gains we have made and the current positive position as we move through the phases of our exit strategy, now is the right time for schools to have the opportunity to start re-introducing more students as long as numbers are restricted, social distancing maintained and enhanced hygiene in place.

"The Public Health team will continue to work closely with education as we move towards a phased reopening on schools."