Image caption Guernsey is currently in the second of six phases of releasing lockdown restrictions

The framework of Guernsey's "phased" easing of the coronavirus lockdown has been published by the States.

Adhering to a strategy of "test, trace and quarantine" will be the backbone of the gradual reopening of social and economic activity, the framework said.

The island is in the second phase of six, with some businesses operating and a small "household bubble" expansion.

Public health "triggers" will control transition to new phases or rollback of restrictions, the document outlines.

Public Health Services will monitor "release" triggers to further loosen restrictions.

The triggers for moving on to phase three include:

Stable or reducing cases of Covid-19 from unexplained community transmission

No new clusters of infections that pose a "risk of onward transmission"

Hospital admissions stable or decreasing

The continued availability of local testing

These must be observed for a "rolling four week period" from when phase two began on 25 April.

Public Health will also monitor "adaptive" triggers to reintroduce restrictions, including:

More than ten cases of unexplained transmission in previous four weeks

Identification of clusters of infection which pose a significant risk

Evidence of significant non-compliance with social distancing and hygiene requirements

On-island testing being unavailable

Hospital admissions for new cases increasing

Other indicators showing "sub-optimal containment"

'Cannot be complacent'

The framework also outlines detail for the movement between phases three to six.

However, these are provisional and can be amended, the States said.

Phase five, described as effective return of normal life within the Bailiwick, would still involve border restrictions.

Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said the "test, contact trace, quarantine" strategy and community co-operation were key to the progression made so far.

"But we cannot be complacent, and it's quite possible we won't see a straight line forward through the phases and instead we'll need to move back," Dr Brink added.