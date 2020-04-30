Image caption Crowds of thousands usually take to the streets on 9 May every year to mark the liberation

Events for the 75th anniversary of Guernsey's World War Two liberation will be held online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Liberation Day celebration is held annually on 9 May and normally attracts thousands of islanders to the streets.

It marks the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands between 1940 and 1945.

A wreath-laying service and formal address by the Bailiff will be amongst the events streamed virtually.

The Liberation Day church service will be led by the Very Reverend Tim Barker and can be followed online by islanders, from 11:00 BST.

The States of Guernsey has also organised a "wartime sofa sing-along" and is inviting islanders to organise their own "stay at home tea party" during the afternoon.

An interview with one of the first liberating soldiers to land on Guernsey's shores will be shown online, as well as a message from the Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder.

Image caption The celebrations mark the end of the German occupying forces in Guernsey in World War Two

Deputy Matt Fallaize, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "We have worked together with many amazing people, including the Guernsey Music Service, who are providing the virtual choir recordings of the hymns and the National Anthem for the church service.

"Local professional violinist Max Wong has also contributed to the music, with a beautiful violin solo recorded especially to begin the service.

"It is collaborations of this nature that have made the events we have planned so special under such difficult circumstances."