Image caption Intersurgical said demand for its critical care equipment had "gone through the roof"

A medical manufacturer is running 24 hours a day in order to supply hospitals with breathing apparatus during the coronavirus outbreak.

Intersurgical Guernsey make filters and tubes that connect patients to a ventilator.

The company says its output has increased by more than 36% in the last three months, from about 350,000 products a week to more than 500,000.

Equipment is delivered to hospitals across the world.

Manufacturing manager David Inder said the company had taken on 18 extra staff in the past couple of weeks.

"The orders have been increasing rapidly, and in the last two to three months the orders have gone through the roof," he said.

"Every indirect person is now working in production to increase our capacity to meet the demand on orders."

He said the company had distribution centres in "virtually every country" across the world.

Image caption Staff work between 03:00 and 14:00 BST, or vice-versa, to keep production going

The 117-strong workforce in Guernsey includes people who have recently lost their job as a result of the virus.

Two back-to-back shifts means production never stops, while staff have cancelled all future annual leave.

Human resources manager Anna Mills said: "Local people have been fantastic in helping us and we will continue to take on extra staff and run extra shifts."