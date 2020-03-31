Image caption An 80-year-old has become the first Covid-19 related death on Guernsey

An 80-year-old has become the first coronavirus-related death in Guernsey.

The patient died at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital on Monday afternoon after testing positive for Covid-19.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority said he understood the announcement would "shock and concern" the community.

He said: "It confirms the stark reality that, for some this virus is extremely dangerous, even if for the majority it causes relatively mild symptoms."

Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink, who announced the death, added: "I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely sad time."