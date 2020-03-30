Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Nicola Brink said clusters of cases like this were expected and had been planned for

Three Guernsey care home residents have tested positive for coronavirus after the island's own testing facilities were used for the first time.

The patients had started showing respiratory symptoms on Saturday.

They were seen by a GP and one was taken to Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr Nicola Brink said: "Having our own on-island testing capability enabled us to manage this situation in real time, rather than waiting two to three days for a test result from the UK."

The Director of Public Health added: "I am therefore so impressed how our Pathology Services have risen to the challenge and made this testing available locally."

Results from tests done on island should be available within 24 hours.

Staff from the Community Services Team are supporting the home, which means some people who would normally be visited in the community will not be.

Regular phone welfare calls are being put in place and some families have taken over care.