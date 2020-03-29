Image caption Deputy Gavin St Pier said tougher restrictions were an option if people ignored the current measures

New guidance has been issued on which businesses can remain open in Guernsey after the island went into lockdown.

The updated guidance reflects the "evolving situation in relation to public health" and calls for clarity.

"You must follow it in order to operate your business lawfully," officials said in a statement.

Since Wednesday islanders, except essential workers, have been told to only leave their home for three reasons and for a maximum of two hours a day.

Restaurants, cafes, takeaways, kiosks, retail hardware, office product and IT stores, and vehicle repair shops are no longer allowed to operate.

Although repair shops are allowed to provide emergency repairs for essential workers.

The States has offered to pay up to 80% of the minimum wage to workers in certain sectors and a grant for small businesses and the self-employed.

Those businesses not on the banned list can continue to operate remotely with a maximum of two people on their premises at any one time.

Emergency home repairs can be carried out, but non-urgent works including gardening, window cleaning and domestic cleaning cannot.

Guidance 'not clear'

Any work being carried out must follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority, said: "Our original guidance issued on Friday evening was not clear enough."

"We must slow the spread of the coronavirus by reducing unnecessary physical contact. We need you to make sure that's what happens, and not seek to bend the rules or push the boundaries.

"Tougher restrictions are an option that is absolutely on the table and we will use them if we have any doubt that people are not following these measures.'

In its latest update, Public Health said there were 45 confirmed cases in the Bailiwick of Guernsey from nearly 600 tests, with 32 awaiting results.