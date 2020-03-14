Image caption The States agreed to 'pause and review' the one school, two sites model on 3 March

Guernsey's Committee for Education is ignoring instructions during an education review, deputies say.

Last week, the States agreed to stop work on a one-school-on-two-sites model and review alternative models for secondary education.

But deputies said the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture had continued with ordering pupil uniforms for the proposed 'Lisia School'.

The committee said the claims were a "completely false picture of events."

The requete (agreement) last week stated the committee must not enter into "any contractual obligations on behalf of the States or continue with any associated procurement processes" during the review.

Deputies Meerveld, Dudley-Owen and Prow, who signed the open letter, said it was "shocking and disappointing" that States' instructions had been "at best misinterpreted, at worst ignored by the Committee."

The letter states that an "executive lead" for the committee gave confirmation of the uniform order for the one-school-two-site model, just 90 minutes after the requete was approved on 3 March.

It says a local uniform supplier was given subsequent confirmation of the order on 10 March.

Image caption Deputy Matt Fallaize said the Committee were "acting cautiously" following the requete's approval

Responding to the claims, Deputy Matt Falaize, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "Late on Wednesday, an instance was identified where staff had not paused an order for PE kit which arguably should have been paused.

"We have been assured that no supplier took any action as a result of this. No new or additional contractual or financial commitments have been established."

Deputy Falaize said the main uniform order had been placed by the States "some weeks ago" when retailers advised they could not wait any longer to place orders with their suppliers.

He said it was one of a "number of practical challenges" the States were working on.

Deputies Meerveld, Dudley-Owen and Prow said they would be submitting evidence of the committee's contractual obligations to Guernsey's Scrutiny Committee.