Guernsey cancels cruise visit due to coronavirus

Guernsey has cancelled its first cruise visit of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fridtjof Nansen cruise was due to dock on 20 March April but the government said it was "sensible" to stop it as a precautionary measure.

The ship was the only scheduled cruise visit until 9 April. No other visits are being cancelled at this stage.

It comes after Guernsey reported its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The patient contracted the virus while on holiday in Tenerife and is currently in self-isolation.

On Friday the island's government launched two dedicated helpline numbers for clinical questions regarding the virus - 01481 756938 and 01481 756969 - manned daily between 08:00 and 22:00.

Anyone who requires medical help in an emergency should call 999.

So far 84 people in the island have been tested for the virus.

The government said in a statement the decision - made on public health advice - was taken with "difficulty" as it "really values" the contribution each visit makes to the local economy.

"We are taking great care in making decisions that may have an impact on local businesses, however whilst we are seeking advice on the handling of cruise ships from the appropriate agencies, we considered it sensible to cancel this first scheduled visit," Colin Le Ray, States of Guernsey Ports general manager, said.

"We hope the community understand why we've made this decision and we want to thank them again for their support."