Image caption In 2016 the States agreed to end selection at 11 for secondary education

A move to stop and review alternative secondary education models for Guernsey has left "several issues unresolved".

Guernsey's education committee will ask the States to ensure the continued development of The Guernsey Institute.

Deputy Matt Fallaize said they wanted "clarity about what the review should include and exclude and what level of detailed analysis... is required".

He said: "Without this, there is a high risk that in 12 or 18 months' time the debate will be in the same position."

Last week the States agreed by a vote of 18-17 to stop work on a one-school-on-two-sites model and review various models for 11-18 education.

The Education, Sport and Culture president said while those who called for the review said it was not intended to stop work on The Guernsey Institute the wording of their motion meant "incompatible" models would be considered.

Image caption Deputy Matt Fallaize said clarity was needed to ensure the review was carried out in a reasonable time

The institute is due to combine the College of Further Education, the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies and the GTA University Centre.

Mr Fallaize said: "This needs to be addressed otherwise the development of The Guernsey Institute cannot proceed with any confidence despite there being widespread support for the concept."

He said currently a three 11-18 colleges model could not be considered, but States members had shown a "reasonable level of enthusiasm" so the committee would ask for its inclusion.

Details of the proposals are due to be released shortly and the committee hopes they will be discussed at the States meeting next week.

The committee says if the votes in the States show that colleagues have lost confidence in the committee then they will step aside.