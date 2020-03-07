Image copyright Blue Islands Image caption Passengers travelling this weekend or on Monday can check-in as normal

A franchise partner of Flybe which flies to the Channel Islands has said bookings made on its routes via the collapsed airline's website are no longer valid.

Blue Islands said customers could rebook on its own website, which launched on Friday.

The airline runs flights from Jersey and Guernsey to UK destinations including Bristol and London City.

Exeter-based Flybe went into administration on Wednesday.

For flights from Tuesday, customers can book through their departing airport.

However, passengers travelling on the weekend or Monday can check-in as normal with their booking confirmation.

Blue Islands said it would honour these flights without further payment.

Currently, payments from all future bookings for Blue Islands operated services made via Flybe are held by Flybe's merchant card acquirers.

These controls were put in place in the event of Flybe collapsing.

This means original bookings for a Blue Islands flight made via Flybe are no longer valid and require rebooking.

Blue Islands CEO Rob Vernon thanked customers for their "patience" while the airline reinstated its booking systems.

"We will continue to provide updates to our passengers as they become available," he said.

"Our schedule continues to operate as normal and our dedicated team looks forward to welcoming our customers on board."

On Friday, Guernsey-based airline Aurigny announced it would take over routes to Exeter and Birmingham.