Image copyright Aurigny Image caption Aurigny chief executive Mark Darby said the collapse of Flybe offered the airline an "unmissable opportunity"

Guernsey-based airline Aurigny has announced it will take over two routes to Exeter and Birmingham following the collapse of Flybe.

The first flight to Birmingham will operate on 11 March and Exeter on 12 March, the airline said.

Both routes will initially run return flights on specific days of the week.

Birmingham flights will exclude Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Exeter routes will not run on Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday.

Aurigny chief executive Mark Darby said the airline, which is owned by the States of Guernsey, believed "maintaining Guernsey's connectivity is key" and the collapse of Flybe was an "unmissable opportunity".

Mr Darby said: "We hope that this will alleviate some travel concerns that islanders may have at this time."

Matt Roach, Exeter Airport's managing director, said he was delighted Aurigny had stepped in to "ensure continued service to this popular destination".

The news from Aurigny follows the announcement by fellow Channel Islands airline Blue Islands, who were a franchise partner of Flybe, that it would will run an "uninterrupted" service despite the collapse.

Aurigny cancelled its Guernsey to Jersey service in February and reduced its Alderney service in November.

In October, it was revealed the government-owned airline's losses were projected to exceed £9m over the course of 2020.