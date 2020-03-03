Body of missing Guernsey man formally identified
- 3 March 2020
The body of a missing Guernsey man has been formally identified as Matthew Bourgaize, police have confirmed.
Mr Bourgaize's body was identified through DNA testing after he was found in Havelet Bay on 11 February.
The 29-year-old went missing on 11 January from the Oberlands Centre, where he was receiving mental health treatment.
Officers said they were not treating the death as suspicious and an inquest would take place "in due course".