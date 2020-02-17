Four test negative for coronavirus in Guernsey
- 17 February 2020
Four people tested for coronavirus in Guernsey have returned negative results, the States have announced.
Three people were were tested for the disease on Friday, with another conducted over the weekend.
Seven people were previously cleared of having the virus, bringing the total number of negative results to 11.
The States are posting updates about any tests conducted on their website, as well as the latest advice about the outbreak.