Seven people tested for coronavirus in Guernsey

Seven people in Guernsey have been tested for coronavirus.

Four have been given the all-clear and results are awaited on the remaining three, Public Health Services said.

Officials added the tests were being carried out as a "precautionary measure".

"For those individuals for whom we are awaiting the results, it is important to emphasize that they could be suffering from flu or another ailment," they said.

Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, said "robust procedures" were in place "to test for, and contain, any suspected case of the coronavirus".

"We are working to pick up any potential cases as quickly as we can and if they present with suspected symptoms, they can be tested as swiftly as possible," Dr Bank said.

"This is the same as in the UK and Europe, so we are mirroring best practice.

"We are aware that it can look concerning or frightening when we are testing individuals as staff have to wear full personal protective equipment."

The UK government has declared coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat" to public health.