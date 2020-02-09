Image copyright Family picture Image caption Matthew Bourgaize went missing on 11 January from the Oberlands Centre

Police searching for a missing 29-year-old man in Guernsey have found a body.

Matthew Bourgaize went missing on 11 January from the Oberlands Centre where he had been receiving mental health treatment.

A body was found at Havelet Bay on Sunday morning and formal identification would take place "in the coming days", said police.

Mr Bourgaize's family had been informed of the discovery, said officers.